Man to pay fine for ‘pulling-bull’

FOR illegally operating his private car as a taxi in 2011, Devan Narine will have to pay the $3,000 fine imposed on him by a magistrate.

Narine appealed his conviction and sentence, which included having his driver’s permit suspended for two years, but was only successful in having Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed remove the disqualification aspect of his sentence since this was already done by the magistrate.

Narine was arrested on November 22, 2011, while on the Port of Spain taxi stand in Chaguanas. He was driving his private car which was not registered as a taxi and told police he was “helping people reach Port of Spain.”

Narine represented himself at his appeal, and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby submitted that there were special testing for people registering as taxi-drivers since the lives of the travelling public were in their hands, and others must be dissuaded from using their private cars as taxis.