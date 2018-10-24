Lara donates personal items to flood victims

Cricket legend Brian Lara

TT AND West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has promised to assist flood-stricken victims in Trinidad.

The 49-year-old Lara, who is currently in India for the One-Day International series between the hosts and West Indies, made this offer via a Whatsapp message to his business manager Michael Anatol yesterday.

At a media conference, at the TT Cricket Board office in Balmain, Couva yesterday, Anatol relayed the message to the audience, which included TTCB president Azim Bassarath.

“I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to victims of the recent flooding caused by excessive rain in our country,” said Lara, via the Whatsapp message. “My heart goes out to all affected families. I’m not there to physically to help those affected but I’m here in spirit.

“I’ve instructed my team in Trinidad to gather all items from my home that could be of use to victims such as beds, clothing, appliances and whatever else can be useful to victims,” continued the former TT and WI captain. “We will either raise funds or give directly to households that are affected.”

Lara pointed out, “The outpouring of support that I’ve seen, heard or read about shows the truly wonderful people we are in times like these.”

Yesterday, Bassarath said the TTCB are planning to have a charity match, in mid-November, to assist the victims of last Friday’s floods.