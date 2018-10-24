House on fire as occupants assist flood victims

A sad Tammy Ross, 26 after there family home at Gasparillo was partially destroyed by fire. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

WHILE helping flood victims in Sangre Grande to clean-up their homes last night, a Gasparillo family received news that their home was on fire.

The fire, which began at about 9.40 pm, partially destroyed the four-bedroom concrete house located at Barron Avenue.

One of the occupants, Tammy Ross, 26, told Newsday she received text messages and phone calls about the fire while assisting relatives who were affected by the recent flood.

Ross lives in the house with her four-year-old daughter, Jenessa Francis, and mother, Janice Ross, 55.

She and other relatives immediately left Sangre Grande.

When they arrived at Gasparillo, firefighters from the Mon Repos Fire Station were at the scene.

"If they did not respond in time as they did, everything would have been burnt. We understand the fire started in the third bedroom. No one was home and so we do not know what caused it. The cost of the damage to the house, appliances and furniture is about $500,000. It could be more because the house had everything," Ross said.

The house is being renovated and in September last year, Ross said, the family redid the roof and ceiling. The family, originally from Gasparillo, also live part-time in Sangre Grande.

Ross hopes that the public or any agency can help the family. "Any sort of help we would get, we would take," Ross said.

Gasparillo police are investigating.