Gooding’s funeral tomorrow

Ian Gooding.

THE funeral of former journalist and photographer Ian Gooding takes place at 9am on Thursday at the Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin.

Gooding, 76, died of cancer on Friday. He worked in multiple newsrooms, including Newsday, the Guardian, Sunday Punch and the Bomb. Since his death his former colleagues in the media have paid tribute to him, remembering him as a family man, who was full of life and passionate.

He also played a major role in the development of triathlons in TT, as a former president of the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF). The TTTF also remembered Gooding for his commitment to the triathlon movement.