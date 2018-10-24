Garcia: All schools to be open Monday

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said while some schools are still closed for classes after last week's flooding, all schools are expected to be ready for operation by Monday.

He said there have already been recorded improvements of student and teacher attendance at primary and secondary schools throughout TT.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Security Ministry on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, this morning, Garcia said as of yesterday ten schools previously listed as closed were re-opened.

He said 20 schools remained closed either due to damage during the flood or due to use as a shelter for displaced people.

He said the ministry was committed to working closely with the principals and staff of the affected schools to ensure each school is ready for class by next week and had partnered with several private sector entities in providing textbooks to children who lost school items due to flooding.