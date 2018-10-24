Drunk driver turns life around

LAST year, Jonathan Ammon pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Since then, he is now a certified breath technician and volunteers with Arrive Alive at their sober zones at parties and bars.

Ammon pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on July 18, 2017, and was fined $4,000 by a magistrate.

He appealed and his efforts to turn his life around and help others resulted in Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed exercising their powers under Section 71 (1) A of the Summary Courts Act and dismissing the charge against him.

“All things work together for good,” Yorke-Soo Hon said, as she and Mohammed commended him for turning an unfortunate event into something positive.

She also said party-goers are not aware that they can harm themselves and innocent lives by making the bad decision to drink and drive.

Ammon was represented by attorney Lee Merry.