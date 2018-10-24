Cricketers bid for four-day selection

TT’s Red Force cricketers will begin preparation in earnest for the upcoming regional Cricket West Indies 2018-2019 Four-Day Tournament, which bowls off in November.

Two squads have been selected for a three-day trial match tomorrow, Friday and Saturday at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, starting at 10 am each day.

Team “A” will be captained by Akiel Cooper and Team “B” will have Marlon Richards at the helm.

Cooper’s team will feature some experienced players such as Steven Katwaroo and Ricky Jaipaul, along with Trinbago Knight Riders player Terrance Hinds. Young players will feature on both teams, as a number of seasoned campaigners are currently representing the Red Force in the Regional Super50 tournament such as Denesh Ramdin and Jason Mohammed.

The former West Indies Under-19 trio of Keagan Simmons, Kirstan Kallicharan and Akiel’s younger brother Cephas will represent Team A. The players were part of the West Indies B team that took part in the 2018 Regional Super50 tournament.

Richards will count on the experience of Akeil Hosein and Kissoondath Magram with youngsters Navin Bidaisee, Leonardo Julien and Jarlarnie Seales all trying to make the team. Both teams will include players that have been in and out of the Red Force team in recent years including Isaiah Rajah (Team A), Ewart Nicholson (Team B) and Jyd Goolie (Team B).

Cricketers are asked to arrive at NCC for 9 am.

Team A

Akeil Cooper (captain), Nicholas Alexis, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Cephas Cooper, Iraq Thomas, Steven Katwaroo, Terrance Hinds, Daniel St Clair, Kashri Singh, Kerwyn Sirju, Ricky Jaipaul, Jayden Seales

Team B

Marlon Richards (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Kamil Pooran, Ewart Nicholson, Vikash Moohan, Jyd Goolie, Akeil Hosein, Mark Deyal, Navin Bidaisee, Sharron Lewis, Jarlarnie Seales, Farrel Jugmohan, Kissoondath Magram, Leonardo Julien.