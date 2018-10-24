CoP: Christmas party $$ for flood relief

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

IN AN effort to raise $1 million which will be channeled towards assisting police officers affected by last weekend’s devastating floods, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has decided to cancel the yearly Divali function as well as the Christmas concert and two other Christmas events.

The four yearly events are usually budgeted at over $1 million but Griffith feels the money could be used to ease the plight of officers who lost everything in the floods. He believes the police service has to do things differently and intends to do just that.

Griffith said the service could be run more efficiently if certain decisions are taken in the interest of the officers.