Bandits beat friends, steal phones

A Diego Martin woman and two men were robbed in two separate incidents on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, Susan Lashley, 47, was at her father’s Opal Gardens home when she was confronted by two men who announced a robbery.

Lashley was robbed of her handbag containing identification documents, Euros and TT currency. The bandits escaped by running away.

In the second incident, around 8.30 pm, Jonathon Sirju, 19, of St James, Saliym Khan, 21, of Diego Martin were sitting on a bench on the western side of Nelson Mandela Park near Harvard Sports Club when they were approached by two men armed with sharp objects.

According to police reports, Sirju was robbed of an Iphone valued $7,000 while Khan was also robbed of another Iphone valued at $2,500.

The bandits then began beating the two friends about the body and in the process Sirju suffered a gaping wound to the left side of his cheek.

The bandits escaped by running towards Damian Street and the two bleeding victims made their way to the Port of Spain General where they were treated and discharged.

PC Gill of the St Clair CID is investigating.