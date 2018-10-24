Angostura produces Infinity

Angostura's master blender Carol Homer-Caesar left, and Manager – Hospitality and Communications Giselle La Ronde show off the bottle of Infinity

THE House of Angostura unveiled its one-of-a-kind, priceless blend of eight of Angostura's finest rums named Infinity at the Angostura corporate suite at Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Woodbrook.

Natasha Mustapha-Scott, marketing executive, Angostura told guests Infinity will be auctioned for charity at Angostura's gala charity dinner on November 3, at the Hyatt Regency.

“This gala event has many dimensions and it is truly a celebration. Firstly it is an award ceremony honouring five unique individuals who will be named Angostura champions of 2018, and secondly, it is an all bidders pay-type auction of this very special liquid to raise much needed funds for the Princess Elizabeth Centre for handicap children,” Mustapha-Scott said last Thursday evening.

Angostura is known for producing world-class premium rums and considered the most awarded rum range in the world. The company proposes to use the funds generated to upgrade and refurbish the centre’s playground at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook with specialised state-of-the-art equipment to support the physiotherapy and rehabilitative offerings available at the home.

Master blender Carol Homer-Caesar shared with guests the journey of Infinity which she described as a labour of love, passion, innovation and remarkable teamwork in creating the exquisite blend.

She said since the awarded Angostura 1824, Angostura 1919, Angostura Reserva, Angostura five year old, Angostura seven year old and Angostura 1787 rums were made from Angostura’s superior aged rum stocks, they decided to make a super-premium Angostura rum.

“Every one of the rums we used to create Infinity has previously been used to produce an award-winning blend. Infinity was created from a range of Angostura finest aged rums from specially selected casks which produced our highest awards-winning blends over the years. It is also a multi-faceted unique blend of aged heavy and medium-bodied rums skilfully crafted with the oldest rum (22 years) and the youngest (eight years).”

Homer-Caesar said Infinity took six years of experimentation, patience, expertise and passion to get it right and two years of work to complete.

“In creating this superb rum both Angostura’s age-old rum skills and modern technology harnessed while maintaining the rigid quality control of the fermentation, distillation, ageing and blending of the spirits to produce this superior blend.

“The superb flavours started at the fermentation stage where our bespoke yeast was used. Distillation through our state-of-the-art five column stills, followed by ageing in American Oak barrels under our well-controlled, ageing warehouses where the rest of the flavours developed through cask reactions, oxidation and evaporation during the ageing process.

“In that bottle is a priceless blend of eight of Angostura’s finest 100 per cent Trinidadian rums.”

The presentation of Infinity had to do justice to the craftsmanship it took to create the rum.

An exquisite crystal decanter by Asprey of London, jeweller to the Prince of Wales, containing a luxuriant and intense bronze colour of Infinity was then unveiled.

Homer-Caesar then told guests to expect from Infinity, a scent of a sweet bouquet of raisins embraced by delicate vanilla top notes, layered with chocolate and a hint of banana and dried fruits, before a taste of exquisite crisp, dry oakiness with butterscotch top notes, then become aware of a light taste of vanilla, gorgeous, taste of subtle apple and anise undertones with an oaky lingering note.