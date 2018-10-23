Young: Shadow’s music will live on

File photo: The late Shadow performing at the Bishop's High School Rule#1 all-inclusive fete at the schools' compound at Mt Marie, Scarborough, Tobago.

National Security Minister Stuart Young expressed his condolences to the family of calypso icon Winston "Shadow" Bailey, saying he has made an invaluable contribution to local culture through his music and praised the late performer for his talent.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Young said Shadow's legacy lives on through his music.

"Before coming here I heard of his passing. It is indeed a loss for us to lose an icon like Shadow. He contributed in a remarkable and immeasurable way to the development of culture, soca and calypso in TT, so he will be missed. But the good thing about music is, it lives on.

"I wish his family, friends, colleagues, my sincerest condolences on behalf of the government."

Aasked which of Shadow's songs were his favourites, Young said he preferred not to comment.

Bailey, 77, died at around 3.50 am yesterday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.