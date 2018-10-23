Young: Private sector aid welcome, trying to avoid corruption

Minister Staurt Young update on flooding , National Security press conference. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

While donations from private citizens to help people affected by heavy flooding are welcome, National Security Minister Stuart Young says government is capable of providing aid and support to the public, and issues of corruption tend to follow large sums of money being donated to humanitarian relief.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Young commended private-sector agencies for their support during the crisis and encouraged them to continue, but said international relief was not necessary.

He said he had been contacted personally by people living outside TT who were interested in making a donation, but asked them to "hold off" on making donations.

Young said the Prime Minister thanked the international community for their support and desire to help but said at this time it was not needed. He described the level of assistance and concern extended to TT during the flooding as "overwhelming."