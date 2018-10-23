US offers help

Joseph Mondello

CLINT CHAN TACK

NEW United States Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello today offered American support to TT in its efforts to deal with flood recovery efforts.

In a statement issued by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry, Mondello said the US is on standby to provide any assistance TT needs in the aftermath of the unprecedented rainfall and resulting floods which affected several areas of the country.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses thanked Mondello for his offer. Moses said Government is undertaking relief and recovery efforts throughout the country. Moses said progress is being made in that regard.