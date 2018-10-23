UPDATE: Missing teen girls found

The five teens who were reported missing by staff at the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont are safely back at the home.

Staff told Newsday police found them in Diego Martin, after they went missing from the Servol Life Centre in Diego Martin.

The teens left the home at about 7.15 am on Friday to go to the centre. At about 2 pm, a driver went to the school to collect the girls and that was when it was realised they were missing.

Officials filed a missing persons report at the Belmont Police Station yesterday.

The teenagers told officials they were staying in Diego Martin at the home of a friend who also attends the Servol Life Centre.