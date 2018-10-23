Two lose illegal logging appeal

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

TWO men who were fined a total of $25,000 for illegal logging today lost their appeal against their convictions.

David Bridgemohan and Ramnarine Jaikaran appealed their 2009 convictions, challenging the finding of the magistrate which they complained was inconsistent with the evidence produced by the prosecution.

Their appeals came up before Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed, who upheld their convictions and the fines imposed on them. They were given six weeks to pay.

Bridgemohan was fined $5,000 for entering a prohibited area, while Jaikaran was fined $5,000 for the same offence; $5,000 for felling of a tree and $10,000 of operating a sawmill.

The two were arrested by Forestry Officer I Andre Mohan and estate constable Sheldon Williams on November 12, 2009, after they were seen in the wildlife sanctuary in the Moruga forests.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar represented the State at the appeal.