TTBA identifies gyms as collection centres

THE TT Boxing Association (TTBA) and the Torpedoes Swim Team are trying to help the country recover from the floods by encouraging people to donate supplies.

A press release from the TTBA said, “The TT Boxing Association and its gym membership affiliates have come together to render assistance to families affected by the heavy flooding.”

Along with pooling their resources, they have also identified four gyms as collection centres so that the public can also assist.

People can drop off items at Cosmic Boxing Gym, 149 St James Street, Battoo Avenue, Marabella (736-4715); Fine Line Fight Factory, Algernon Street, Montrose, Chaguanas (763-1187/772-9640); Biomel Boxing Gym, 62 Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande (opposite Paul Street, 747-3872) and Golden Fist Boxing Gym, Simeon Road Youth Centre, Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road, Petit Valley (787-6930).

President of the TTBA Cecil Forde has said there will be a partnership with ITNAC (Is There Not A Cause) or the regional corporations to facilitate distributions.

The TTBA is kindly asking people to make any contribution they can afford, however big or small. Forde said it is important to understand that apart from food and water, people are also in dire need of assistance with clothing, cleaning products, school items, mattresses and personal care products too.

The Torpedoes release said, “The management committee of the Torpedos Swim Team based at La Joya Complex would like you to join us in assisting people who are affected by the flood in donating the following items – school supplies, sheets, blankets, towels, clothing items and personal care items.

The swim team is hoping to collect all items by this afternoon to distribute tomorrow. Torpedoes will be partnering with a church for distribution. Items can be dropped off poolside at the La Joya Complex in St Joseph between 6 pm and 7.30 pm. Sharntelle McLean is one of the facilitators of the initiative.