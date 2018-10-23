Strike Squad,Soca Warriors play for flood victims Shaka ‘heartbroken’ as…

Former TT goalkeeper Shaka Hislop

PAST men’s national players and a group of current female players are expected to feature in a charity football match, Football For A Cause, on Friday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The game is a flood-relief match, organised by national men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence and Friends, with the proceeds going towards assisting those affected by Friday’s flooding throughout Trinidad.

Among the players who are set to don their boots are Lawrence and his former 2006 FIFA World Cup team-mates Stern John, Kenwyne Jones, Cyd Gray, Anthony Wolfe and Clayton Ince.

Ex-TT players Arnold Dwarika, Gary Glasgow, Ansil Elcock, Clint Marcelle, Wesley Webb, Russell Munroe, Adarryl John, Keyeno Thomas and former St Lucia striker Earl Jean are also expected to roll back the clock, for a worthy cause.

A number of ex-Strike Squad players will line up in the match – captain Clayton Morris, Michael Maurice, Floyd Lawrence, Marvin Faustin, Larry Joseph, Hutson Charles, Kerry Jameson and Brian Williams.

TT women’s team skipper Tasha St Louis and her team-mates Mariah Shade, Janine Francois, Ayanna Russell and Karyn Forbes, cricketer Kevon Cooper, and netballers Anika La Roche-Brice, Tia Bruno, Fiona Holder and Sue Anne Cordner are listed to feature too.

Stern John, who is currently an assistant TT men’s team coach, said, “The response has been very encouraging so far. It’s all for a great cause and we’re gathering any amount of support that we can to reach people as far and wide as possible.

“I know a lot of the guys are really looking forward to the event and the match to come out and put on a good show of football and humanity for our fellow citizens.”

John’s ex-World Cup team-mate Hislop also expressed his support, via a video post on the TT Football Association (TTFA) website.

“Sitting here in the US, seeing what’s been going on, it’s been simply heartbreaking,” said the former national goalkeeper. “I’ve been buoyed by the fact that we’ve shown as a people we’re better when we’re pulling for each other, when we’re supporting each other.

“As hard as it’s been to witness, and as much destruction as has happened, and as long as the rebuilding process will take, we’ve shown that we have the character, we have the personalities, we have the love, we have the support of each other to get through this. Good luck to everybody, keep strong.”

The local governing bodies for cricket, track and field, swimming, rugby, netball and volleyball have all offered their support for the venture, while 2017 Road March champions Maximus Dan and Ultimate Rejects will provide entertainment on the evening.

Tickets for the match can be bought at the venue on the day and patrons are encouraged to contribute items at the venue (on game day only) or any of the Healthnet clinics nationwide at Saddle Road in Maraval, Eastern Main Road in Barataria, Eastern Main Road in Tacarigua, Munroe Road in Cunupia, JTA Plaza in Couva and South Coast at Princess Margaret Street in San Fernando, as well at Lounge 63 on Ariapita Avenue, between now and Saturday.