Rohan: All’s well with sea, air links

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says all is generally well with the country’s local sea and air links, in the aftermath of recent flooding.

“The seabridge is functioning. Both vessels are operational. I understand the Galleons Passage is returning tomorrow. The Spirit doesn’t sail on a Wednesday.

"So the service is operational.”

Sinanan said Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is operational as well.

However, he said, “I understand there’s a little challenge with the water taxis. One is sailing. We expect by the end of this month we’ll have two up, and by the end of next month we’ll have three back up.

“So the seabridge is operational, CAL is operational and the water taxis are getting back to their full strength.”