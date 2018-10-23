Regional leaders offer help

THE Prime Minister has thanked regional leaders for their offers to assist TT as the country continues to grapple with the effects of flooding.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro had contacted Dr Rowley.

They said they were on standby to assist TT if this country asks for assistance.

The PM thanked all the leaders for their concern and best wishes. As difficult as the situation is, Rowley said, “We are coping for the moment through government agency responses and private outpourings from persons across the nation.”