Questions for CAL

THE EDITOR: I recently called Caribbean Airlines to book a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay to travel in January 2019, as I have been doing from since Air Jamaica days. Only to be told that Caribbean Airlines will no longer be travelling between FLL and MBJ.

You can imagine my disappointment and annoyance because my miles from Air Jamaica has been accumulated and now I am being told to use my miles I would have to travel from FLL to Kingston and then find my way from Kingston to Mobay. I was told by the agent that it was a "commercial decision" and I took that to mean Caribbean could not compete with the North American carriers.

But why is that? Caribbean recently started offering two free pieces of checked luggage, while on the other carriers we have to pay for our first checked piece? Is it that Caribbean is too inflexible? Telling passengers their ticket is none downgrade able even if the price is lower? JetBlue tickets are downgrade able and JetBlue continues to increase flights to and from Jamaica.

Is it because FLL-MOBAY the date change penalty is 150 USD plus difference in fares, whereas Kingston to Toronto date change penalty is 75 USD plus difference. From Trinidad to Venezuela, a flight almost two hours, I understand the date change to be USD 50 while FLL-MBJ flight 1hour 20 minutes date change is 150 USD. How does that make any business sense?

I understand Caribbean has three flights departing from Guyana to Trinidad every day, three flights from Trinidad to JFK and a flight from and to Trinidad to both FLL and Miami.

I also understand that sometimes the POS-JFK and POS- FLL and POS-GEO vice versa flights leave virtually empty on a daily basis but must be maintained for convenience of the tax players for Trinidad, accordingly when cut to flights are being made they are done out of Jamaica and out of MBJ that has over 3 million passengers passing through that airport? JetBlue, American, Southwest and Delta continue to add new flights to and from Jamaica, so how is it that Caribbean is downsizing?

I suppose I would not be surprised if very shortly Caribbean will announce they only have one flight for Jamaica- Kingston to Trinidad and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the Government of Jamaica has minority ownership in Caribbean sit down silence and impotent. Where is the Minister who has responsibility for the Air Jamaica shares? Or the Minister of Tourism to protect the interest or the minister with responsible for the Diaspora? Who is protecting the diaspora, Jamaican travellers and the Jamaican employees?

Why is the government allowing Caribbean Airlines to downsize its Jamaican operations and inconveniencing passengers who have been loyal to Air Jamaica and Caribbean Airlines? I hope that this newspaper can get some answers from both Caribbean Airlines and the Govt of Jamaica.

DEBBIE, Ft Lauderdale