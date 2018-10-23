President falls ill at Carifesta launch
President Paula-Mae Weekes fell ill briefly this evening at the launch of Carifesta XIV at the Hilton Trinidad.
The President had to be escorted from the room when she began cold-sweating and feeling ill.
However, she soon recovered, and later issued a media release blaming the episode on low blood sugar and describing it as lasting only for a moment. She is now well, she assured.
She felt better in time to return to the event and deliver her short address as planned.
In the release, the President thanked Dr Monica Davis, who was there as dean of the diplomatic corps, but “was pressed into medical service” and came to her assistance. She also expressed gratitude to Culture Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for “her caring and graciousness.”
Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus got special thanks for her attentiveness. Baptiste-Primus, said the President, “fanned me with the speed and dedication of a whirling dervish. She never stopped.”
President Weekes also thanked everyone who expressed concern.
She was said to be at home and resting comfortably afterwards.
