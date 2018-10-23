Poultry farmers say enough chicken in TT

The Poultry Association has sought to assure the nation that there are adequate supplies of chicken on the local market to meet demand, despite losses experienced by some producers and farmers doing the recent floods.

In a press release today, the association gave its commitment to “redoubling” its efforts to ensure a full supply for the upcoming Christmas and Carnival seasons.

It said to ensure the poultry farming community is returned to normality as soon as possible, "Producers have mandated their experienced and well-trained extension services to provide farmers with all the necessary technical aid and support required.”