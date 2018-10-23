Pope supports TT

POPE Francis is expressing solidarity with the people of TT in the aftermath of recent floods and earthquakes. According to a report in the Vatican News, the Pope did so in a telegram, written on his behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin

In the telegram, Parolin wrote, “Having learned of the injury and destruction of property caused by the grave earthquakes and floods in TT, His Holiness Pope Francis expresses prayerful solidarity with all those affected by these natural disasters.”

“He offers encouragement to the civil authorities and emergency personnel as they assist in the recovery, and he willingly invokes upon all divine blessings of grace and strength,” Cardinal Parolin wrote. The report said, “There were no confirmed injuries or deaths reported from the earthquakes or floods.”

The report also said TT was affected by two earthquakes over the weekend as it tries to cope with floods due to heavy rains last Friday. Vatican News said, “Homes were flooded, and vehicles were left submerged in the murky waters. Many residents had to be rescued from their roofs with boats and dinghies.”

The Prime Minister has thanked Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skeritt and Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for expressing solidarity with TT. These leaders said their respective countries are on standby to offer any assistance which TT requests in the aftermath of recent flooding and adverse weather.

New United States Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello also expressed the US solidarity with TT. Mondello said the US is on standby to provide any assistance TT needs in the aftermath of the unprecedented rainfall and resulting floods which affected several areas of the country.