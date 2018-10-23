Pleasantville trounce Fyzabad in SSFL Girls South Zone

PLEASANTVILLE Secondary have scored one of the biggest victories in the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) as their girls team crushed Fyzabad Anglican Secondary 16-0 last Tuesday in the South Zone of the Girls Championship competition.

Alexia Ali led the way with seven goals while Chrissy Mitchell and Jhaney Simon struck a double each.

There were goals also for Latifha Pascall, Celine Hypolite, Jasandra Joseph, Amelia Thomas and Kayla Garcia as Pleasantville remained at the top of the South Zone table on a maximum 18 points from six matches.

They are 12 points ahead of second place Point Fortin Secondary who blanked St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando 8-0. Ternia St Clair led the scorers with five goals, and the trio of Kelicia Ramchandar, Queen Jacent and Valeen Frederick scored one apiece.

Bishop’s Anstey Port of Spain lead the North with 27 points from 10 games following their 2-0 win over St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain while Signal Hill Secondary are on top in Tobago with a maximum 24 points from eight matches.

In the East, Five Rivers Secondary lead the table with 25 points, just three ahead of second placed Bishop’s Anstey East.

Five Rivers defeated St Augustine Secondary 9-1 last Tuesday.

Carapichaima East Secondary lead the Central Zone with a maximum 15 points from their five games.