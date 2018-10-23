MSJ youth arm slams police response to UWI protest

GATE RUSH: Police push against the UWI south gate as students push back in an attempt to keep the gate closed yesterday. Photo: Enrique Assoon

The Youths for Social Justice, a youth division of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), has criticised the police and administrative staff at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, for their handling of last Thursday's student protest, which resulted in the arrest of students Nathaniel John and Brian Richards.

In a media release, the group described the response by police as "high-handed" and "unnecessary" and questioned the priorities of the police as issues of security on campus were still left unaddressed.

"The police commissioner believes that these actions are necessary to keep the population in line, but one fails to see how kneeling on a student’s neck will end our crime problem.

"This high-handed approach was unnecessary and brings the priorities of the TTPS into question. While the persons responsible for serious criminal incidents at the university’s campus remain at large, the State will instead put on trial two students who were only concerned about the welfare of their comrades."

In the release, the group also expressed solidarity with those affected by recent flooding, extending best wishes and support to them.