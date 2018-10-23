Mighty Shadow dies

Winston "Shadow" Bailey in this 2015 photo taken by Newsday photographer Roger Jacob.

Winston "The Mighty Shadow" Bailey has died. His daughter-in-law Tamico Moore confirmed to Newsday this morning. Bailey, she said, died at 3.50 am at the Mt Hope Hospital.

The family, she added, will issue a statement soon. He won Road March in 1974 with Bassman and his other song I Come Out To Play also placed second that year. He then won the title again in 2001 with Stranger which also won him the International Soca Monarch title. In 2000 he won the Claypso Monarch competition with What's Wrong With Me and Scratch Meh Back. He was known for his unqiue style and dance. Bailey also had several popular hits such as Poverty is Hell.

He received the Hummingbird Bird Medal (silver) in 2003. Bailey was scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies this weekend.

Newsday will keep you updated as more information comes to hand.