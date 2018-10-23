Men shot for bail money

Nicholas Ramdhan and Roland Berkeley, the two 23-year-old men shot dead early this morning in Hilltop Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, may have been killed for a $20,000 stash of cash which one of the men was saving to bail his mother out of jail.

While police are still trying to find a motive behind the double murder, sources at the Forensic Science Centre told Newsday that Ramdhan, a welder, was saving bail for his 47-year-old mother after they were arrested for possession of firearms in January.

Police sources said Southern Division police were working in Claxton Bay in January, led by Sgt Ken Ali, when they searched Ramdhan’s house, in Hilltop Drive. They found a Glock pistol and ammunition, along with 5.6 grammes of marijuana inside, then searched the yard and found an AK-47 with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Ramdhan, his mother and his girlfriend were all arrested and charged.

Police told Newsday that Ramdhan had only got out of jail after bail was posted for him two weeks ago. His mother is in the women’s prison in Golden Grove, Arouca, and he had recently raised the money to have her released.

Newsday was told that at about 2 am, residents heard gunshots and later found the two men dead in Ramdhan’s house. When relatives checked they realised the money was missing.

Ramdhan was described as a likeable person, although he was known to police.

Sources told Newsday Berkeley was Ramdhan’s neighbour. Berkeley’s relatives declined to comment.

Homicide region 3 is continuing investigations.