Man wins tint appeal

A TUNAPUNA man who was fined for having an illegal tint successfully won his appeal without having to argue it.

Oluyemi Lucas was charged for having a too dark tint on March 14, 2012. This breach can carry a fine of up to $1,000 or six months’ imprisonment.

His magisterial appeal came up before Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed today. Although his attorney Lemuel Murphy was absent because he was affected by the weekend’s floods the judges still determined the case.

Critical to Lucas’ case was the fact that he had his car inspected the day before at a private authorised centre, and was given a certificate of inspection.

Although the admissibility of the certificate was challenged by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Angelica Teelucksingh- Ramoutar, the judges set aside the orders of the magistrate and upheld the appeal.