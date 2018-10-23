N Touch
Tuesday 23 October 2018
South Office News

Man charged with pastor’s murder

Alisa Ali
Melroy Corbin, 41, appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court today charged with the murder of Longdenville pastor Alisa Ali.

The charge was laid indictably and he was not called upon to plead.

Corbin was unrepresented. When asked about legal representation, he mumbled something inaudibly about legal aid before saying he was asking his mother to get a lawyer for him.

As he was taken away, he told the police officers, “God is good, God is good.”

Ali, who was murdered on October 14, was laid to rest after a funeral at her St Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle in Longdenville today.

