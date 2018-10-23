Lady Young open heading east
After a landslide left the Lady Young Road impassable early this morning, the Ministry of Works has cleared the debris, making the road partially accessible.
Newsday understands because of the heavy rains and bad weather, there were multiple landslides.
Up to mid-afternoon, the ministry was still clearing the debris on the westbound lane, as well as vegetation that might later contribute to blocking the roads, should another landslide occur.
Up to press time today only the eastbound lane was usable.
Reply to "Lady Young open heading east"