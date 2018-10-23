Lady Young open heading east

Severals landslides along the Lady Young Road forced it's closure for most of the morning period as crews from different Ministries clear the roadway from mud and fallen trees, later in the evening it was open to one lane traffic. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

After a landslide left the Lady Young Road impassable early this morning, the Ministry of Works has cleared the debris, making the road partially accessible.

Newsday understands because of the heavy rains and bad weather, there were multiple landslides.

Up to mid-afternoon, the ministry was still clearing the debris on the westbound lane, as well as vegetation that might later contribute to blocking the roads, should another landslide occur.

Up to press time today only the eastbound lane was usable.