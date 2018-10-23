Kudos for hunting ban plan

THE EDITOR: I wish to commend Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat on his proposal for a ban on hunting in urban areas. Be it with rifles or air rifles or hunting dogs, there needs to be a limit in the time people can hunt as to protect local wild species, giving them the chance to regain their population numbers. If there is no regulation, many species are in danger of becoming extinct.

With that being said, I also believe the ban should be extended to other less urbanised areas like in Tobago, where sadly, even members of the police have been seen engaging in this practice using their TT Police Service-issued weapons.

Another important action to take would be to include the air rifle under the firearm category in the Firearms Act and not just – as is the case at present – in the Conservation of Wildlife Act.

I am aware that the minister’s main concern is protecting citizens from hunters trespassing on their private properties, which is a very valid one, but I also think that extending the hunting ban period each season and regulating the use of the air rifle, will help protect our islands' precious wildlife as well as its human population.

T. FERNANDEZ, Tobago