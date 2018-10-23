Judges seek to help marijuana smoker

A probation officer’s report has been ordered for man who was convicted of possession of 28 grammes of marijuana in 2017.

The order was made by Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed during a hearing of magisterial appeals at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

Before them was Rohan Ragoonath, who pleaded guilty being in possession of the drugs.

At his trial, he admitted smoking marijuana for 15 years, describing it as a “bad habit” and had done so that day to cool his head because of a fight he had with his brother.

Both his lawyer, Taradath Singh, and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar did not object for a probation officer’s report being ordered.

Yorke-Soo Hon said this was being done to determine if Ragoonath could be helped, rather than being sent to jail.

His appeal was adjourned to the next sitting of magisterial appeals.