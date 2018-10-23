Is TT really ready for tourism?

THE EDITOR: Is Trinidad and Tobago really ready for tourism? Will it ever be? I wonder how you would rate our attitude to and understanding of the importance of good - not to mention excellent - customer service? Anyone old enough to remember the term "manners?"

While TT may have the natural, historical and cultural combinations to encourage tourism, have we been educated - across the board - to understand that tourism is akin to creating lasting and good first impressions?

Based on the amount of negativity coming from T&T re Sandals, would it surprise you if Sandals had second thoughts about coming here? And if it does, because of "customer service" attitudes, I wonder how many locals would initially meet its required employment standards? T&T has many talking heads!

Tourism here is nothing new but changed governments have not been unified, consistent and determined in their efforts to make it succeed. Has this changed? Let me leave you with a Native American saying, "No tree has branches so foolish as to fight among themselves."

JOHN HENRY, Petit Valley