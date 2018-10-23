Investigation continues in murder of Siparia man

There has been no arrest for the murder of truck driver Ramchan Simboo, 58 of St John’s, Avocat Village.

He was a truck driver with Ramdath Singh Contractors at Thicke Village.

Simboo was shot and killed in Siparia on Monday morning. At about 5.30 am, colleagues at his workplace heard several gunshots and saw a silver Nissan Tiida driving off.

Simboo was found bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries in the road and died at the scene.

Police have been searching for the killers.

Relatives say Simboo's funeral will be on Friday at 1.30 pm at Avocat Trace, St John's, Fyzabad.