Hosein: Disaster united TT

FLASHBACK: Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan along with Minister of Local Government and Rural Develpoment Kazim Hosein looking on at works done after the opening of the Camden Road Bridge. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein yesterday urged all citizens to co-operate with their respective local government corporations.

In a statement, Hosein called for co-operation as recovery efforts from the bad weather continued.

He said thousands of households have been affected across theTunapuna/Piarco, Arima, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Sangre Grande and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporations.

“I have personally been out in the communities of Greenvale, St Helena, Madras Settlement, Mafeking and Sangre Grande and the devastation is heartbreaking. People have faced complete losses of their households," Hosein declared.

At this time, he urged, "We need to lend support wherever we can to help restore these communities. The first phase was the rescue effort and now we move on to the recovery phase in which we begin with clean-up.”

Hosein said earlier yesterday, efforts were made to do initial damage assessment where flood waters had subsided. "As we are able to enter communities, we are doing these assessments."

His ministry and the Social Development Ministry are partnering in areas such as as Greenvale and Sangre Grande, where the effects of flooding were the worst, he said.

Some people had been able to leave shelters and return to their homes to begin cleaning up. "We are hoping to clear shelters, especially those that are schools, so that they can be re-opened to students, "he said.

Hosein said the five corporations have been engaged in the distribution of hampers, and mattresses in areas dry enough to accept them.

While flash flooding occurred on the Eastern Main Road, Hosein said it was expected to run off quickly.

Acknowledging that a great deal of effort and manpower is on the ground helping affected families, Hosein said, "This national disaster has brought us together as a people. This has been an amazing display of patriotism, humanitarianism and oneness."

He praised the ongoing efforts of the protective services, private citizens, NGOs, WASA, TTEC, local government corporations, government ministries and CEPEP to restore normality to the affected areas.