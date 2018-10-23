Griffith warns public on spreading fake flood news

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has warned the public about sending and forwarding false information about this weekend's flooding. He said the practice of sending unverified reports has stirred panic among citizens, and has prompted him to redirect resources which limits the capacity of the police during the crisis.

Speaking at a press conference at the ministry of national security headquarters on Temple Court, Abercromby Street this morning, Griffith said,"You need to be responsible in any disaster so I ask the public in future to be more responsible for your actions."

He said the police was providing information to the public in real time, and that is because of the communications link they had through the national operation fusion centre.

"I ask in future, that you be a little more responsible. There cannot be any reason that is more important than the safety and security of persons in this country, so the persons who did this, I will ask you please to check yourself. You made it very difficult for my forces to go out there and do what is required."

Griffith also commended officers for their commitment to the safety of citizens, as they reported for duty over the weekend. He said that 266 police officers lost almost all of their possessions during the flood but still reported for duty.