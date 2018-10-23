Griffith: 266 police officers lost everything from flooding

A policeman directs traffic for vehicles which have been diverted on the southbound lane to access south Trinidad as water remains on parts of the southbound lane between Grand Bazaar and Caroni. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday said 266 police officers have lost "almost everything" in the floods last weekend and commended them for coming out to work despite their losses.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, he commended all of the officers who came out and helped those trapped by the flooding. He said while the police service has been criticised by the public for different reasons, it was important to note the sacrifices and selflessness of the officers involved.

Newsday spoke to president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales, who said he and other members were working to assist their colleaues affected by the flooding, and said they have already reached out to some officers.

He said a committee formed by the association to deal with victims of natural disasters was set up and has established a First Citizens bank account for donations to those affected.