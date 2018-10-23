Govt, Opposition mourn Shadow

Shadow strums: Calypso icon Winston “Shadow” Bailey strums a tune at his home in thie December 4, 2015 file photo.

THE Government and Opposition each mourned the late Winston “Mighty Shadow” Bailey, who died yesterday.

Statements from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and Office of the Leader of the Opposition paid tribute to his uniqueness and distinctiveness.

Shadow "revolutionised the calypso world with his haunting sound and unique delivery,” said the OPM, “which he crafted and perfected in an impressive catalogue of work spanning several decades.”

The OPM said Bailey was original in all his musical creations.

“His music told us stories about ourselves through poignant social commentary which was often fused with wry humour. Over the years his contribution to the development of our local music earned him regional and international acclaim.”

For his distinguished contribution to calypso, Bailey was awarded the prestigious Hummingbird Silver Medal in 2003.

“The ‘Bassman’, as he is also known to the musical world, won the Road March title in 1974 with Bassman and in 2001 with Stranger, and the Calypso Monarch in 2000 with What’s Wrong with Me and Scratch Meh Back.”

His rendition of I Believe defined the class and talent of this superb performer and social commentator.

“We are honoured to have witnessed the life of this great musician and to have experienced his outpourings of the best of our calypso culture. We are grateful for the music he gave us and proud of his legacy which will remain undiminished for all time.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar lamented that TT has lost a gifted songwriter and storyteller.

“Winston made an indelible contribution to our music and culture and had a distinct style of his own.”

Recalling he was born in Belmont, Trinidad, but grew up in Les Coteaux, Tobago, where he began making music from an early age, she recalled him saying, "I was born with a lot of music in me." Bailey had worked throughout his career to bring this music to life.

Persad-Bissessar said she was saddened to learn of the passing of this creative spirit and humble soul, just a few weeks after he marked his 77th birthday.

“Shadow’s calypsoes continue to resonate many years after they were written – songs such as Poverty is Hell which captured the reality of life in Trinidad and Tobago for many citizens.”

Saying our musicians, artists and writers must be honoured and treasured, she urged youngsters to seek inspiration from our incredibly talented creatives and examine their works.

Persad-Bissessar quoted the lyrics of Bailey’s hit Dingolay, “Music fills the world with happiness, plenty sweetness and togetherness, music have no friends or enemies. Everybody could dingolay." She declared, “Indeed, Shadow, your music has filled our world with happiness, plenty sweetness and togetherness, and for this, we thank you.

“On behalf of the Opposition and on my own behalf, I offer condolences to his family, friends and fans worldwide. May his soul rest in peace.”

Minister of Communications Stuart Young said, “Shadow died this morning after ailing for some time.

“He brought something different to the calypso/soca genre, from the way he dressed and danced to the layered lyrics he sang.”

Young said Shadow’s songs were a commentary on us as a people but also a call for us to reflect on and perhaps change those characteristics that he felt didn’t work for us.

“Shadow’s ability to compose great arrangements which were fun yet thoughtful, is reflected in works such as Bassman, Pay the Devil, Poverty is Hell, What’s wrong with me and You lookin’ for Horn to name a few.” Young said, "His contribution to the cultural landscape is remarkable and immeasurable. TT has lost a unique voice.”