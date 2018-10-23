Garcia: Best academic performance in ten years

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia says for fiscal 2017/2018, the education sector produced the best academic performance for the past ten years.

He was speaking yesterday during the debate on the national budget in the Senate.

He recalled in the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam, one student achieved a perfect score in every subject, which was a tribute to the work of teachers and parents. He added, however, that too many were scoring less than 3 per cent.

"We will correct this."

He reported for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate more than 60 per cent of students attained five or more subject passes.

"That has never happened in TT before this."

He reported at Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination level 95.1 per cent achieved passing grades.

"That is an indication of the tremendous work that is being done in our schools having the support of our parents. And despite the fact that there are so many persons who would jump at every opportunity to point fingers and criticise our education system I stand here very proud to say our education system in Trinidad and Tobago is producing fruit. Good fruit."