Fine food and music at Fatima

Chicken Alfredo is being prepared on the spot

THE annual Food Fest hosted by Fatima College Old Boys’ Association’s (FOBA) was a delight to patrons who turned up at the Fatima College Courtyard on October 13.

Fine dishes were prepared by over 100 cooks, among them, HDC chairman Newman George who came with his pepper squid, TTOC president Brian Lewis (Baranquilla Baila La Calle), businessman Lindsay Gillette (char sui pork), Dennis Ramdeen (Pantin pimento pork), Rory Scully (Doh get Thai up), Ricardo Gomes (The galloping horsemen – BBQ and Chinese horse), Kenneth Ramdoo (stewed oxtail), Godfrey O’Young (Green Thai Curry Shrimp), Collin Asgarali (quaking curry duck) and Fatima and Friends (Gary get Young goat).

Apart from serving his curry duck, Keith Simpson mounted a display of the mas kings of Fatima College in costume featuring Peter Samuel, Colin Edghill, Geraldo Viera Jnr and Gregory Medina.

CIC past students came with their roast pork in apple sauce and fish in tamarind sauce, while St Francois Girls’ College Alumnae served their sweet and spicy saffron chilli wings and geera pork.

There were also teams from Atlantik (lamb slide), Cooking Vibez (crispy skin boxed pig) PWC, QRC and Belex who all came in support of the event.

During and after dinner patrons were entertained by the Fatima College Junior Steelband, Flick –a music band comprising past college students, Fatima old boy and popular pannist Johann Chuckaree and the Cartars. The enjoyable evening with fine music and food also saw patrons leave with doubles as a lagniappe.

All proceeds from the event go to the school’s improvement.