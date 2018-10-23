Coral snakes invade flood victims’ homes

Photo: Kalifa S Clyne

NALINEE SEELAL

RESIDENTS of Warrenville, still reeling over flood damage to their homes complained bitterly about coral snakes invading their home.

Residents awoke early Saturday to find their homes submerged in water and a number of them lost all their belongings.

Yesterday afternoon some of them found coral snakes in their yards, inside their homes and on top of flood-damaged furniture.

Residents said because they have nowhere else to go, they used detergent, which was all they had available, to try to ward off the snakes. Some people opted to use weedicide, while others continue to live in fear, hoping that their family members do not become victims of the snakes, which are venomous.

Angry residents said they called the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, hoping the area could be sprayed, but waited in vain all of yesterday and today.

One of the affected residents, Kumar Mahabir, said he found two coral snakes in his aquarium and another two in the corner of his bathroom. He said he managed to kill them but his wife and children remain fearful of more snakes inside their home, and he pleaded with relevant authorities to help them.