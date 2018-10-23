Consider mental side of flooding trauma

THE EDITOR: “I want to be relocated. I am traumatized. My children are traumatized. I don’t think I can go back there to live after what I went through to get out of there. I thought me and my children would die in there last night. I can’t go back there because the next time it floods we might not be so lucky.” These are the chilling statements expressed by a survivor of the recent flood.

The statements portray the hurt, fear and anguish which may be indelibly engraved in the mind as a fixed idea dominating the thought processes long after the flood. It is one of several reactions to the traumatic event which was described as a ‘national disaster.’

Throughout the media, persons indicated that its magnitude was their worst experience of a flood. The traumatic responses possess the capacity of being manifested as mental disorders and when left unresolved, negative emotions or self-destructive behaviour may be presented. The mental health of our people is usually ignored or goes unnoticed until drastic symptoms begin to unfold.

The establishment of a coordinating service in times of disaster as implemented through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) is an excellent investment. However, the functioning of the preparedness is more than the assessment of damage, food hampers, shelters, mobilization and general damage control in the field, in terms of environmental salvaging.

The operations point to the material aspects of disasters for the benefit and protection of the people. The mental health of a survivor is of immeasurable importance in the gamut of overall health. Mental health is the precursor to the enjoyment of life and material possessions. Therefore, in disaster planning and response, mental health should be of primary concern to facilitate the psychological well-being of individuals.

Furthermore, the activation of disaster shelters should be accompanied by the appointment of the appropriate personnel. This is where trauma teams should play a critical role as traumatic responses are unique to individuals and can vary on a wide spectrum. Persons from different backgrounds, religions and races will be accommodated at the shelters.

Whereas, security is essential to maintain law and order, the experts in psychiatry and psychology are essential to facilitate stability and engender an atmosphere of hope and calm. It may be necessary to revisit the vision and mission of the ODPM and to institute an objective-based evaluation of its operations over the years. To attain a disaster-resilient nation, the resilience of its peoples must be the forerunner. Is there a mental health component to facilitate that rebounding effect from the trauma? Are we really prepared?

JOAN HARRISON via email