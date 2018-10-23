CJ ordered to pay Law Association’s legal bill

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie has been ordered to pay the Law Association’s legal bill for its lawyers who represented it at the London-based Privy Council.

The order was made last Friday. The amount of the costs is to be assessed if neither party agrees on a figure.

Lawyers for Archie had argued that he should not pay costs because the case was in the public’s interest, while the association’s attorneys said he should pay because the appeal was only in his interest.

In August, the London law lords dismissed Archie’s complaints of the association’s investigation of allegations of misconduct against him. The ruling paved the way for the association to continue with the process.

Last week, the association’s president Douglas Mendes,SC, said the advice of its counsel on the matter was expected to be received this week.

Archie was represented by Philip Havers, QC, John Jeremie, SC, Ian L Benjamin, SC, Kerwyn Garcia, Hannah Noyce, instructed by the firm Simons Muirhead and Burton. The association was represented by Christopher Hamel-Smith,SC, Jason Mootoo, Rishi Dass, Rowan Pennington –Benton, instructed by Alvin

Pariagsingh.