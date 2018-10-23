Bishop hails murdered pastor as saint

Bishop Gordon Hoyte during his sermon at the funeral service for pastor Alisa Ali, which took place at the St. Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle Baptiste Church Gill Terrac, Lamont Street Longdenville. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

WHILE leading the funeral of Pastor Alisa Ali yesterday, Spiritual Baptist Bishop Gordon Hoyte hailed her as a saint.

“She was no ordinary leader who preached to her congregation the word of God. But she was a person who would reach out and make a difference in her community,” Hoyte said.

He was addressing the congregation at the St Michael Divine Healing Tabernacle Spiritual Baptist Church in Longdenville, the church where Ali led weekly services and near which she met her death.

On October 14, Ali was stabbed multiple times in the face during anargumentat around 10.30 pm. She was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where she died.

Bishop Melroy Corbin, 45, was held for her murder and appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court yesterday. He was remanded in custody to reappear on November 20.

During the funeral, Hoyte sang Ali's praises, saying she would welcome anyone who had problems and this was the way she met her husband of ten years.

“She ordained this gentleman as a member of the church,” he said.

Corbin met Ali when he visited to her church to pray, became a regular and eventually married Ali and became a bishop of the Baptist church.

“It is unfortunate that Ali had to die like this, but we must now keep her work alive,” Hoyte said.

Prominent people in the police and businessowners attended Ali’s church seeking peace.

“She would take up children on the streets and clean them up and send them to school,” Hoyte told mourners, who chorused "Amen." He called on the church to look after Ali’s daughters, Akeila and Kerdeisha, who were always at her side in church.

Hoyte said he was a father figure to Ali and she told him three weeks ago when she died to cut off her locks and placethem in the coffin.

“She knew her end was near, and this is why I say she is in a better place with the Lord at this time," he said.

Ali’s daughter Aheila Ali, who gave the eulogy, said her mother was a loving soul who helped anyone in distress.

“She taught us how to kind and caring to people and how to turn to God in times of pain and distress,” she said.

Other bishops who brought greetings were Ernest Mohammed, Dennis Mason, and Jerry Alfonzo.

Ali was buried at the Longdenville Public Cemetery.