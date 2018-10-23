Belmont police search for runaway teens

File Photo by Shane Superville

NALINEE SEELAL

Five teenage girls, aged 15–17, reportedly ran away from the St Jude's Home for Girls in Belmont last Friday and have not been seen since.

Three are from the Beetham Estate, one from Mt Hope, and the other from Embacadere, San Fernando.

The girls’ disappearance was not noticed until Monday, when it was reported to the police. During the rain on Friday, the teenagers braved the bad weather while staff were busy at the home and escaped.

They were not at their families' homes proved futile and police believe they may be hiding out elsewhere.