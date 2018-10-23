Banks open flood relief accounts

The country's major banks have each opened special accounts where the public can donate to flood relief.

In a release, the Bankers' Association of TT said following the extensive rainfall and floods over the past few days, which caused significant damage to communities across the country, six of its members has created an account in the name of T&T Flood Relief.

"BATT invites the public to make financial donations to assist these affected communities in their recovery process. Each bank is working with its respective non-governmental organisation to ensure that the relief items and contributions meet families impacted by the severe flooding," the association said, thanking the public in advance for their contributions. BATT added that it was "heartened" by the outpouring of support citizens have been providing since Saturday.

Banks Account number

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited 4008209

First Citizens Bank Limited 2536104

RBC Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago 110000003950633

Republic Bank Limited 180 802 163 801

JMMB Bank 6936300401

First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) 1005127