Banks open flood relief accounts
The country's major banks have each opened special accounts where the public can donate to flood relief.
In a release, the Bankers' Association of TT said following the extensive rainfall and floods over the past few days, which caused significant damage to communities across the country, six of its members has created an account in the name of T&T Flood Relief.
"BATT invites the public to make financial donations to assist these affected communities in their recovery process. Each bank is working with its respective non-governmental organisation to ensure that the relief items and contributions meet families impacted by the severe flooding," the association said, thanking the public in advance for their contributions. BATT added that it was "heartened" by the outpouring of support citizens have been providing since Saturday.
Banks Account number
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited 4008209
First Citizens Bank Limited 2536104
RBC Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago 110000003950633
Republic Bank Limited 180 802 163 801
JMMB Bank 6936300401
First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) 1005127
