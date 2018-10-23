Another Gladiator case comes up

Ricardo “Gladiator” Welch

FUNERAL arrangements for radio talk show host, Ricardo ‘Gladiator’ Welch, are expected to be finalised tomorrow.

Welch’s friend Wendell Eversley provided the update at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, where another of the broadcaster’s cases was listed for hearing.

Welch’s 2016 defamation claim against radio personality Rachel Price was adjourned to November 9.

It is being heard by Justice Nadia Kangaloo.

Next Monday, a similar claim against three other radio personalities, who were ordered to pay $.7 million, to Welch, will come up for hearing.

The case is against radio personalities Andy Williams, Juliet Davy and Devon Welch for compensation for defamation. The issue is being adjudicated on by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer, who in 2017, ordered the three to pay Welch. She is also presiding over Welch’s application for the sale of Williams’ property to satisfy the debt he owes.

Newsday was told that Welch's brother, Frank Quamina, will be substituted as the claimant in the various cases in court.

On Monday, the Barbados-based Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) said it was “shocked” at Welch’s murder.

He was as he pulled out of his driveway in Santa Cruz, last Friday. The gunmen escaped in a waiting car.

CBU president Gary Allen said, “The CBU calls on media workers not to let down their guard with their personal safety, even as it calls on its member media houses to note the seriousness of the times and take appropriate steps to improve journalists’ security.”