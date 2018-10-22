Woman laments shooting of son

MAIN PHOTO ON PAGE SHOT: David Warwick, shot last week while shopping at MovieTowne.

TEENAGER David Warwick was shot in the left heel last Wednesday after a gunman opened fire indiscriminately at MovieTowne, Port of Spain.

The teen was first reported to have been injured in a fall, but his mother, Stacy Warwick, said that is the furthest thing from the truth and the correct information should be made public. To date the fourth form Trinity College student has not been interviewed by police.

The teen, his mother and grandmother were visiting MovieTowne to buy a screen for his Samsung J3 phone when bullets began flying and he was hit. The $180 screen nearly cost him more than his month’s savings. His mother said, “What has me livid is that no one believed him when he said he was shot, and people claimed that he was injured when he fell.

“My son had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet early the next morning. Even the security at the mall were telling emergency service that my child fell and they were not coming for him, so I had to go and make a scene for them to get him and take him to the St James Medical Complex” Warwick said.

She added that her son is blaming himself for not doing enough to protect the women in his lives from the gun-toting man who attacked another, over what police said was a robbery that backfired. Police said the Sea Lots man, who was shot in both legs, tried to double-cross the shooter and take money from him.

Instead, the intended victim pulled out his gun and fired at the man before running away. Police have an identity for the shooter and are expecting to make an arrest soon, but the victim is not co-operating.

Warwick recalled the trio were headed to an electronic store when they heard the gunshots and were pushed aside. They managed to make their way into the store, and it was there she was told that her only son and last child had been shot.

“I never expected this. Going to a busy mall and people just shooting. I never thought running a simple errand would have ended like this” Warwick said, adding that her son will have to be reviewed on Tuesday to determine if his seven-day sick leave needs to be extended.