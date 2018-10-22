When it rains, it floods

WHILE agents of the Ministry of Works and Transport, corporation workers and volunteers cleaned up in several places in the east, another downpour descended, causing flash flooding along the East-West Corridor and environs.

Newsday was told this morning that the earlier deluge which doused the west had caused flooding in Diego Martin, Maraval, Petit Valley and Carenage, but as Ministry of Works and corporation staff began work, more rain came down just after midday, causing the Maraval river to break its banks and causing street flooding along the East-West Corridor.

Officer of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) deputy CEO Neville Wint confirmed there was flash street flooding at the Barataria Roundabout, the Priority Bus Route in St Augustine and at the Macoya Intersection. Wint said people should stay indoors and not venture out into the flood waters.