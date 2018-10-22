TTMA raises thousands for flood relief

The TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has collected over $70,000 in donations and over $1 million in goods – including food and cleaning supplies – from its members and the general public in aid of flood victims.

TTMA president Christopher Alcazar told Newsday, “It’s been pretty amazing, given what’s been happening. From early Saturday morning we were getting calls that it was going to be bad, so we started mobilising.”

The basement of the association’s Barataria headquarters has become ground zero for collection and distribution, he said, calling it a “hamper factory,” as staff volunteered to pack boxes of relief items. From there, the association sent trunks loaded with supplies to drop-off zones in Arima, Tunapuna and Frederick Settlement, Caroni.

“It’s been a fantastic effort, coming together and pulling out goods,” Alcazar said.

Many of the association’s members reached out, donating “big chunks” of product, and as it gained momentum, individuals who wanted to help also started contributing.

“It’s a moment to be proud,” Alcazar said, tying it into the TTMA’s “Proudly TT” campaign, launched earlier this year to engender national pride.

“That’s the reality of it. It really is what the campaign is about, and I’m glad we have the chance to show we stand behind what we mean,” he said.

Members who have not been able to pledge products have pledged money, he said. The TTMA has already started spending some of the pledges on its Fund Me TT page to buy even more supplies for victims.

To contribute to the effort, visit www.fundmetnt.com.